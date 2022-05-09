All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Finale prep!

There are a couple of things worth noting as we prepare for All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 12. First and foremost, Simone may be facing some of the biggest challenges yet as a tennis player. We know what she’s been building towards for some time now, and she’s going to have some enormous decisions to make.

Also, we should go ahead and note that this episode, titled “Confessions,” is the last one before the big May 23 finale. Is it possible that we’re looking at the last two episodes of the series? Technically, it is given that no decision has been made on a Homecoming season 2. While we are cautiously optimistic that more will be coming, we’re of course aware that The CW has already canceled a couple of shows in Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. With chatter about a potential sale and a new (partial) parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery, things are a little more mysterious than they’ve been in the past.

For now, though, let’s get back to discussing this particular story. Take a look below at the Homecoming season 1 episode 12 synopsis with additional news on what lies ahead:

HIGH STAKES – During Homecoming week, Simone (Geffri Maya), and Thea (Camille Hyde) get ready to compete in a professional tournament and face opponents that challenge them in different ways. With the encouragement of JR (Sylvester Powell), Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) tries to reveal how much he wants to share with his mother. Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) is spiraling out of control and reveals a big secret leaving the team once again divided. Keisha (Netta Walker) is ready to face her fears and is afraid she may be too late but is ready to fight for what she wants. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) comes up with a plan to help Bringston, but things don’t go as she hoped. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#112). Original airdate 5/16/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on All American: Homecoming right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 12?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







