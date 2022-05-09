All American season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on All American season 4 episode 19, we are going to arrive at what is clearly a very-important point in Spencer’s journey. This is the penultimate episode of the season, and this is one that will likely set the stage for the finale.

It’s also one that will require a certain degree of relationship TLC in a number of different ways. For Spencer, he’s gotta find a way to make sure things stay on the level with both Asher and Olivia, while also continuing to handle some of the pressures that come with being a young man in college. We’ve seen some of that unfold slowly over time, and it’s going to continue being that way through the end of the season.

Curious to learn a little bit more when it comes to details? Then go ahead and read the full All American season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

FIGHTING FOR FRIENDSHIPS – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Asher’s (Cody Christian) tension at an all-time high, JJ (Hunter Clowdus) plans a party for the gang. Olivia (Samantha Logan) goes against her instinct about an article causing friction between her and Spencer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is trying to hide his feeling by making some uncharacteristic choices that doesn’t go unnoticed by his friends. Coop (Bre-Z) is thriving in her new job, leaving Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to see a new side of Coop. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) joins Billy (Taye Diggs) on his all-nighter of protecting the school from the Halloween vandal and shares some news of her own with him. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#419). Original airdate 5/16/2022.

