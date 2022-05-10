NCIS season 19 episode 20 promo: A tale of bad luck?

Next week NCIS season 19 episode 20 is set to arrive on CBS; want to get a new look at what to expect throughout?

Tonight, the network unveiled a first-look promo for “All or Nothing,” and it’s something that seems to have a LOT to do with slot machines. Is someone stealing them, doctoring them, and then putting them back out on the market? Also, is there a murder case at the center of it all?

New NCIS video! Take a look below for our full review of season 19 episode 19, which aired one week ago. If you want to make sure you don’t miss any updates through the rest of the season, all you have to do is SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away!

Of course, the promo took little time to present us with an obvious joke: The victim’s “luck ran out.” As a matter of fact, the joke is so obvious that multiple people say it!

We know that there’s a Jimmy – Jessica Knight storyline in this episode that could make ‘shippers of these two characters pretty happy. So why isn’t CBS promoting that anywhere near as much? Well, the simple answer is that these promos are crafted more for casual viewers than diehard fans, and it’s easy to sell a weird, quirky case in just a handful of seconds. We know that this is the penultimate episode of the season and of course, a part of us wishes there was a bigger story at the core of things here. That’s just not what the producers have done for most of the season; it’s been fairly procedural ever since Mark Harmon departed a handful of episodes into the run.

