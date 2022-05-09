Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk ‘proud’ of series finale ending

Tonight on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see more of Better Call Saul season 6 — but for this piece, let’s look beyond that!

Today, series star Bob Odenkirk made an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss both the AMC drama as his new book, and he admitted that he still hadn’t drilled it into his head that he’s done playing the character. As he explained it, “I know what happens [obviously], but I think I need to see it to know that the story is really over.”

While of course the actor couldn’t tease exactly how Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman’s story wraps up, he did reiterate something that we’ve heard him say on a number of occasions already:

“It’s going to be a great, great ending. I’m so proud of the writers and thankful for what they went after.”

A big part of what makes this particular show exciting is that even if you think you know how the story ties together, the writers are still coming up with some ways to surprise you! There is something quite beautiful about that, and it’s going to be fun watching this journey be explored further. There’s the mystery still of what happens to Kim Wexler, but then also where we’re going to be seeing Gene Takovic down the road in Nebraska. We know that happy endings aren’t always a priority in the greater Breaking Bad universe, but we are doing our best to have some hope.

