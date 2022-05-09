The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 photo: Reddington gets prepared

Friday night’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 is going to be incredibly important — that much we can say for sure. After all, “Caelum Bank” is when we could finally learn the truth behind the night of Liz Keen’s death — or, at the very least get closer to it.

So what’s going on with Raymond Reddington in the photo above? It’s very well possible that he’s getting some informative over the phone to get him closer to some answers.

We know already that Lacroix’s wife had received a sum of money from an account linked to Reddington, and that means that his own organization is looped into everything that is going on. That means that someone close to him is responsible for not only Cooper’s blackmail, but also seemingly everything with Mr. Kaplan’s sister and, ultimately, what happened two years ago to Liz. The moment that James Spader’s character learns the truth, we tend to think that there’s going to be a ton of violence on the other side.

Knowing that the responsible person is tied to Reddington’s organization does limit the candidates a great deal. Marvin Gerard has to be the #1 threat just because he never wanted Liz to lead the criminal empire — he has more of a motive than anyone else we know. You could look at Brimley, Heddie, and even Paula if you wanted, but why would they do anything like this? What would they ultimately have to gain?

