The Resident season 5 finale spoilers: First look at Emily VanCamp’s return

The Resident season 5 is going to air its big finale a little later this month, and there is one headline about it that stands out above the rest. After all, we’re talking about the return of Emily VanCamp as Nic! We haven’t seen the former series regular all season long, and we hope that this appearance will give us a chance to see something we’ve always wanted: Closure.

The photo at the bottom of this article comes via TVLine, and this gives you an important flash back to near the end of Nic’s life. We know there are specific memories that Conrad is going to have in this episode, and they are ones that could end up freeing him when it comes to his future. He hasn’t been able to let go of her, and that’s why he hasn’t been able to fully be with anyone else.

Do we think a love triangle is coming to the medical drama in the present? It’s at least possible. We know that he has at least some feelings for Cade, who seems to also have some feelings back. However, he’s not 100% sure if he can be in love with her or not, mostly because of what he’s holding onto with Nic. Meanwhile, we also get the sense that Billie is harboring some feelings of her own and we still wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up being endgame.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, it’s hard to feel altogether confident that we’re going to be getting most closure on anything in the finale. Just remember for a moment that there’s likely going to be a season 6, and we don’t foresee the producers feeling pressure to rush anything along here at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see from Emily VanCamp’s return to The Resident for the season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







