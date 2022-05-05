The Resident season 5 episode 22 promo: Can Cade’s father be trusted?

It’s clear already why we as viewers should be excited to see The Resident season 5 episode 22 — why wouldn’t we be? This is the penultimate episode of the season and beyond just that, we’re going to have a chance to see a good bit of Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan. He is Cade’s father, and we could have a chance here to learn a lot about their family history.

With that being said, let’s just say that there isn’t a lot of evidence that Cade should be anywhere near as excited, herself. In the promo below for “The Proof is in the Pudding,” she makes it abundantly clear that she and her father do not exactly have the best relationship in the world. She says she mostly raised herself and almost immediately, she questions why her dad is hanging around the hospital. Some of these concerns eventually reverberate througth the rest of the hospital before coming home to roost with Bell and Kit.

Then, we see Dr. Sullivan taking something while on an elevator … and of course we’re concerned.

In a handful of ways, McCarthy’s character feels like a new version of the guy Dr. Bell was early on in the series’ run. This is someone who did some bad things and was often driven by either ego or a desired for money. We feel like Ian likes people to know that he’s great at what he does, and he could be so great, in fact, that it’s hard for Chastain to turn him away, even if it’s somewhat in their best interest to do so.

What we can say from the outside is that this guy is not going anywhere in the near future. McCarthy is slated to be a potential series regular in season 6.

