Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be getting season 1 episode 21 on the air shortly? We understand if you’re curious. This is May sweeps, after all, and this is a time when a lot of other shows are on the air.

Well … here is where we share a little bit of the bad news. Much like the flagship NCIS, there is no new episode on the air tonight. This is the final hiatus of the season and moving forward, there are two more stories still to air. These episodes are going to be linked in some way, and you better be prepared for all sorts of emotional stuff throughout. There will be action, and there could be a little bit of romance thrown in here as well.

So while you wait for these episodes to air, go ahead and check out the synopses below — there’s a lot of great stuff the rest of the way.

Season 1 episode 21, “Switchback” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) returns to Hawai’i for a secret prisoner exchange operation, and brings in Jane to be his personal security escort in the Philippines, where the exchange will take place, on part one of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 22 (finale), “Ohana” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning Lucy back, on the conclusion of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will the finale end on a cliffhanger?

There’s a good chance of that! Remember that there’s a season 2 already ordered, so that’s not something you gotta worry about. Just concern yourself for the story instead.

