Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 19 episode 20 deliver some fun stuff in a handful of hours?

We’re right in the middle of May and with that in mind, there is a certain expectation that there will be new episodes week in and week out. So is that actually going to be the case tonight? Let’s just say that the answer to that may bum a few people out…

Unfortunately, CBS is giving the show one more week off tonight. This is at least the final hiatus that NCIS is going to have this season, and there are plans to air installments on both the 16th and then May 23, which is going to be the huge finale.

So while you wait, why not go ahead and get a few more details for what you can expect to see next? The season 19 episode 20 synopsis below strongly indicates that a huge story for both Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight is right around the corner:

“All or Nothing” – NCIS investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Also, Knight and Jimmy’s budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong, on the CBS original series NCIS, Monday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As for the finale…

At the forefront of this installment will be a pretty perilous situation for one Alden Parker, one where his career could be in a little bit of jeopardy. What is he going to decide to do when he is falsely accused of a crime?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 20?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 20?

How do you think we're going to build up for the finale?

