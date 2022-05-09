The Equalizer season 2 episode 18 (finale) promo: Will Robyn go too far?

The Equalizer season 2 episode 18 is arriving on CBS next week, and it 100% feels clear that something big is going to happen. How can it not, given that we are talking here about a finale?

The title for this installment is “Exposed,” and that feels like a perfect way to describe some of what is coming up here. At the core of this episode will be Robyn McCall putting her life on the line in order to get revenge for Bishop’s death. That means her throwing herself into harm’s way and taking more risks than she usually does. We admire her effort, but the promo focuses on a phrase that is very much apt for this situation: When you are plotting out revenge, you are often well-suited to dig two graves.

Granted, we’re confident that Queen Latifah’s character is not about to be killed off. We know that the show has been renewed for another couple of seasons, so there isn’t all that much to be worried about when it comes to the long-term future. Yet, there could still be other consequences to the risk McCall is taking. Is the title here a reference to the fact that her double life could be exposed? Or, are even more people around her going to be put in jeopardy? These are the sort of things that can happen when you surround yourself with this much danger and violence.

Of course, with all of this said we’re well-aware of the fact that Robyn couldn’t leave things completely alone in this situation. That’s just not her DNA. She’s going to do whatever she can in order to turn the tide and then, she’ll have to live with whatever the consequences may be after the fact.

