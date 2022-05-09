NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20: Did Deeks, Kensi adopt?

We knew entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20 that we would see big stuff with this being the 300th episode of the show. For Kensi and Deeks, that meant that we get a chance to see them closer to adopting someone.

Through most of the past few weeks, we’ve seen them go through all of the phases of the adoption process, including taking on social workers and showing that they could be the best parents possible. However, during this episode a big decision came upon them all at once as a young woman, and potentially a young orphan, named Rosa needed their help. As far as they could tell, adopting her would be the best possible solution.

Of course, it goes without saying that doing this is not an altogether easy or immediate thing. There are still a lot of steps that need to be taken. They didn’t want her to be deported, and they also each recognized that things happen for a reason. The situation with Rosa may be them recognizing that they were meant to be in this moment at this time.

What did you think about the events of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20?

