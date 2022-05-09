Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, May 8, 2022?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to get another fantastic episode sooner rather than later?

We don’t want to keep you waiting and with that in mind, we come bearing some great news! As first confirmed by the show today earlier on social media, there is another episode coming to the cable network soon. Not only that, but you’re going to see an extended one starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. It is going to run for forty minutes, and that means that there’s a pretty important topic to be discussed here.

So what could the cornerstone of the story be? We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an unexpected main segment, but we have a feeling Oliver will start off the show with a lengthy discussion of the leaked Supreme Court draft from a few days ago. This was a cornerstone of the most-recent episode of Saturday Night Live, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be for a number of late-night shows as of late. We hope that Oliver really hones in on some of the specifics of the draft, from the justices attached to what can be done in the aftermath of the leak. There are some easy, broad-strokes comments to make about the situation, but what makes Last Week Tonight such a superior show to most others is that they rarely ever skirt on the details. They’ll tell you almost everything you need to know while making you laugh in the process.

We’re just happy that HBO is continuing to show some flexibility with this show; they are realizing just how much benefit comes from extending episodes here and there if the situation calls for it.

