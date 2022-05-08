Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Alicia vs. Strand

Next week on AMC+ you are going to see Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 14, and in a lot of ways, this is the one we’ve been waiting for.

Ever since the start of the second half of the season, a good chunk of the action has been focused on the battle between Alicia Clark and Victor Strand — maybe not always directly, but it’s clear they each have been building towards a showdown. Strand’s been able to create a new empire for himself at the tower, but Alicia is now more untethered and capable of leading. She’s dangerous in the sense that she doesn’t have all that much to lose anymore and she knows it. So much of the world she once knew is gone, and there’s no guarantee that she’ll still be alive weeks or even months down the road.

Based on the promo below, Alicia is going to pay Strand a visit … and it’s not going to take long for things to get even more violent. You can check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 14 synopsis for some other information:

As the battle for the Tower heats up, Alicia brings the fight to Strand’s front door.

Will this fight be over next week? We have a hard time thinking that. Instead, we tend to think that things are only going to get crazier from here on out as forces converge and everyone gets increasingly desperate. If both Strand and Alicia make it out of this season, we’d consider that to be a miracle at this point.

