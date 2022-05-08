Riverdale season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Mysteries all around…

Next week on Riverdale season 6 episode 14, it feels like Archie Andrews is entering the story with one priority: Combating his weakness. Who would’ve ever thought we’d be getting a story all about palladium at this point in the show’s run? There’s no doubt that Riverdale has ventured into some pretty strange territory as of late, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to be slowing down with that the rest of the way … or at least until things are fully settled with Percival.

How long is this character going to be a thorn in everyone’s side? Most likely until we’re at the end of this season. We mostly just feel that way because we’re so deep into things at this point. If they were going to change things up with this, wouldn’t they have done something before now?

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, including a great story for Betty and Jughead, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

TOXIC – With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie (KJ Apa) decides he must build up his tolerance if he’s going to stand a chance against Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea.) Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush. Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#614). Original airdate 5/15/2022.

In general, it does feel like discoveries are going to be at the center of this story across the board, and we just wonder how much will factor into the endgame.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 14?

