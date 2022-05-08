Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe welcome new William

In case you missed some of the recent news, there is a lot to be excited about in regards to Outlander season 7. First and foremost, there’s the fact that it is currently in production. Also, we’ve learned already that Jamie’s biological son William Ransom is poised to play a big role.

Recently, Starz announced in a press release that you are going to be seeing Lost in Space actor Charles Vandervaart come on board as the older version of the character, who we have seen in the past. He has been raised largely by Lord John Grey, and he will be clearly on the British side of things entering the Revolutionary War. (The photo above should be proof of that.)

Without giving away any major spoilers here, it’s probably clear that there’s going to be a lot of delicate conflict ahead for William. He may know the truth about his lineage, but as the Revolutionary War draws closer, we imagine that it’s going to be rather hard for Jamie to see him fighting for the other side. Obviously, the Frasers have a pretty good idea where the war is going to go based on the events of history.

If you want to see both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe welcome their new castmate to the series, all you have to do is look towards the bottom of this article! It’s not a surprise to see them be so warm and welcoming to Charles; often, the tone of a show like this is set by the actors at the top of the call sheet. Given that Sam and Caitriona are also both producers, that makes it all the more imperative that the two work to set a very positive work environment. Clearly, they are doing that and we’re excited to see what the future will hold for William whenever does make his debut. (There is no season 7 premiere date at the time of this writing.)

Congratulations and welcome to @Charlesdv12 … going to make a fine William. @Outlander_STARZ https://t.co/nCHXt6t6UP — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 5, 2022

