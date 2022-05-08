Is Stephen McGann, Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife in big finale?

Is Stephen McGann or Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife, and did either Sister Julienne or Dr. Turner die tonight? This is the huge season 11 finale, and of course we’re imagining a lot of emotional stuff from start to finish here. It’s going to be big, bold, and above all else dramatic as a train crash could cause us to lose a couple of our favorites at Nonnatus House.

While we’ve seen characters die in finales before, there’s something about this particular episode that feels unique. We’re not sure that the PBS – BBC drama has ever featured this enormous of an event at the end of a season, especially one that threw so many different people into jeopardy. It’s an exciting turn of events on one level, but of course we don’t want this to lead into losing anyone we love.

Leading up to the episode, it certainly feels like anything could happen. Luckily, we do at least have some measure of faith with the Poplar community. There are a lot of loving people at the center of this story who will do everything that they can to help Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne. We can also at least note that there’s been zero evidence of either one of these actors leaving the series, so take that for what you will.

Now that we’ve made it through the finale, let’s go ahead and share the great news: Turner and Sister Julienne survived! Clearly, the folks behind the scenes at the series wanted you to be a bit concerned but, in the end, we’re happy to share some good news.

Entering tonight's Call the Midwife, were you worried that Stephen McGann or Jenny Agutter could be leaving?

