Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight over on CBS? Will we be seeing season 13 episode 20 starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

If you’ve seen some of the promotion out there for this episode already, then you know that we’re dealing with something big here. “Work & Family” is the landmark 300th episode of the show and from start to finish, there’s a lot of important stuff here. Callen could be contemplating his future with Anna, Sam will be moving in with his father, and of course there’s an action-packed story at the heart of everything. All signs point to this episode being more or less quintessential for this season — after all, they want to remind you of all the reasons why you’ve watched the show over the years.

To get a few more specifics about this story overall, be sure to check out the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There are still two episodes coming on the other side of #300, so rest assured that there are no plans to slow anything down at all. We just hope that NCIS: Los Angeles pays off at least some of their big stories by the end of the season. Personally, our #1 hope is that they pay off everything that has been going on as of late with Callen and the deep-fakes. It’s been compelling for sure, but it’s okay to move into some different directions now.

