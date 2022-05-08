Winning Time season 2 premiere date hopes over at HBO

Following tonight’s season 1 finale, what is there to say when it comes to Winning Time season 2? When could we expect it to premiere?

There’s no denying that t this point, there have been a TON of headlines out there about this show. Of course, the irony is that not all of them have been altogether positive. While the show has proven to be thoroughly entertaining, there’s been quite a debate on the difference between a dramatization and a documentary. HBO and producers have come under fire here and there of their depiction of certain people and events at the beginning of the Dr. Jerry Buss-led Lakers dynasty. There are a lot of things the show has presented that are 100% accurate, but there’s been plenty of criticism over some of the smaller details.

If you’re reading this article, though, we tend to think that you by and large carry a positive opinion of Winning Time and with that in mind, you’re probably happy to have the show back before too long. We know that it has already been renewed, so that does probably make the path to getting new episodes soon at least a little bit easier. From here, it mostly becomes about waiting to see some of these stories come on the air.

Given the fact that season 1 premiered in the first half of 2022, we do think there’s a reasonably good chance that we’re going to see more at some point in 2023. This isn’t a Game of Thrones or some other show with some lengthy post-production process. So long as the scripts are ready and the cast and crew are available, there is a chance we could get the latest season within the next twelve months, give or take.

