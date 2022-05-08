Blue Bloods season 13: How many episodes can we expect?

It’s nice to know at this point that there is a Blue Bloods season 13 coming to CBS down the road. With that being said, we do still have questions.

Take, for example, this rather simple one: How many episodes can we expect to get? We know that there have been deviations aplenty in the count for the past few years, with there being a rather simple reason for that in the global health crisis. Networks by and large have not wanted to over-promise on giving you huge seasons in such a delicate time, especially since they have to prepare for potential production shutdowns and the like.

With all of this being said, we can at least say that season 12 was the largest episode order since back in season 9, with us getting 20 stories overall. We tend to think that for season 13, we’ll at least get this many again. We’re starting to move past at least part of the global health crisis, though safety still has to be a priority since there are new cases popping up out there.

Is it possible that we could get back to the 22-episode order? We’d love for that to happen, but we’re not sure if there is going to be any hurrying that along. We know that there were at least some shows in the 2021-22 season that went back to that order, whether it be One Chicago or Law & Order: SVU over at NBC. Freshman series NCIS: Hawaii also managed that large of an order, and the flagship NCIS came close to 21. It’s going to be a while before we see anything finalized with Blue Bloods, mostly because there are still so many things that can change over time.

