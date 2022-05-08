When Calls the Heart season 10: Can we expect renewal news soon?

We know there is a new episode of When Calls the Heart airing in just a handful of hours on Hallmark Channel — but for this article, why not look ahead? To be specific, why not look far ahead? Is there a chance that we’ll hear season 10 renewal news sooner rather than later?

Before we dive too far into this article, we should note that there is no guarantee that another season is going to happen; we don’t want to take what we have for granted here, mostly because what we have at the network right now is very-much a great thing. There aren’t a whole lot of shows right now that routinely pack as much emotional content into an hour that this one does!

Nonetheless, we do remain reasonably optimistic that more episodes are going to be coming, especially since the show is retaining more than 93% of its live audience week to week from season 8. It’s unrealistic to expect live viewership for any show to improve this far into its run, especially when you’re talking about an era where more and more people are flocking to streaming. Any show that is retaining 85% or more of its audience year to year is doing something right.

We’d love for there to be a renewal announcement over the next week / week and a half, but we have to move forward thinking that this is pretty unlikely to transpire. Typically Hallmark announces the renewal the same night as the current-season finale, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change. Given that Chesapeake Shores is ending and Good Witch is already done, we’re just happy that we’ve gotten to see the long run that we have here … and hopefully it lasts for a good while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

Do you want to see a When Calls the Heart season 10 announced sooner rather than later?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — this is one of the best ways to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







