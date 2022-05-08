Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 6: Is Anne Lister’s marriage in trouble?

As you prepare for Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 6 on BBC One next week, should you be excited for what lies ahead? We suppose so, but there’s also plenty to be concerned about as well.

Take, for example, issues in Anne Lister and Ann Walker’s marriage. It is clear at this point that there are those out there ready and prepared to harm their marriage, whether it be a newspaper announcement or some public ridicule that could be coming Anne’s way. We hope that she is prepared for that, to put it mildly. We’ve seen these characters take on a lot of adversity already this season, but there’s something about the upcoming set of circumstances that is especially dangerous. We just hope the two are firmly prepared for it.

Want to get a few more details now all about what the future could hold? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Anne Lister brushes the humiliating newspaper announcement aside, refusing to be intimidated by its public lampooning of her sexuality. Ann Walker is devastated to discover that her family have colluded with Captain Sutherland over the Walker estate, and suspects Parker of being in on it. And when a shocking letter intending to destroy Ann’s trust in her wife arrives at Shibden Hall, the cracks already appearing within their marriage are forced open.

One of the other big things to remember here is that ultimately, things are only going to be getting tougher. There are only a couple of episodes left this season, so you should prepare for just about anything and everything. Could hearts be broken? Possibly, but we hope there’s a lot more story to tell. This is a show that continues to bring new and exciting stuff to the table, and we hope that doesn’t change in the immediate future.

