Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 promo: What’s wrong with Webber?

Are you ready for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 on ABC this Thursday? We’re not sure Richard Webber is, at least based on the promo below.

So what’s going on with him? At probably the worst possible time, he ends up drinking one of Catherine’s beverages … one that happens to be laced with a certain something. What that means is that he comes out of this completely and utterly high, which is not great news for a residency program that is already in some jeopardy.

Will there be some comedic moments throughout this story? Absolutely, but with Grey’s Anatomy being the show that it is, you can pretty much assume that these will be contrasted with some stuff that is entirely seriously. You’ll get a healthy mix of both things, and we’ll probably continue to see more of Meredith in the aftermath of her big decision.

At the end of this past episode, Ellen Pompeo’s character somewhat-reluctantly agreed to stay in Seattle, thinking that it was the best move to save the program there. Yet, she’s also made the commitment that once her work is done, she could go elsewhere and for now, Nick Marsh is ready to join her. This means that we could see less traveling back-and-forth for now, and we also may have a little more of a long-term endgame for Dr. Grey. At least we know there’s a season 19 coming but once the program is better, does that mean that Meredith is going to go? We have to be prepared for that at this point.

There are a few more episodes still to come after this one and with that in mind, the story could weave in a number of unexpected directions. It feels like we gotta be prepared for just about anything…

