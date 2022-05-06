Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 spoilers: Bailey’s big offer

As you prepare yourself for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 airing on ABC next week, should you brace for something pretty darn important? This is a story titled “I’ll Cover You” and on the surface, it feels like there are some big moments coming in here. Bailey could have an interesting opportunity courtesy of Nick Marsh, whereas Link could dive a little bit into his past courtesy of a patient.

We tend to think, at least for now, like there’s more to this story than ABC is telling us. All we can do for now is share the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“I’ll Cover You” – A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

While some other ABC shows are getting super-close to their finales coming on the air, we aren’t quite there just yet with the Ellen Pompeo series. There are still a few more after the fact here, and that includes a two-hour event to close things off on May 26. The story we’re seeing now may not be anywhere close to the series that we are seeing at the end of the series. We just hope that it does continue to pay off most of what we’ve seen all season, whether it be the Minnesota storyline or the big decisions that we’ve seen made when it comes to certain characters’ romantic lives.

Also, it’s nice to know in advance that there is a Grey’s Anatomy season 19. That gives the show a little bit of cover, and it eliminates the need to wrap things up ASAP.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







