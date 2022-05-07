Big Brother 24 premiere date: When will it be announced?

Now that we’re done with Big Brother Canada 10, what better time than now to start looking towards Big Brother 24? We know that in due time, a few more details are going to be announced about the show, and that includes a premiere date.

So when will it be? Odds are, we’re looking at something either in the final week of June or the first week in July. The latter may be more likely if there’s a desire to continue the trend from last year. We’ve seen the longer, 100-day seasons before, but that is also a LOT to take in when it comes to this show and it can be a little bit slow at times. It may just depend on how long production is willing to go and the holes in the CBS schedule. (We have no doubt Big Brother will make a ton of money no matter the season length — it generates a ton just in terms of Paramount+ subscriptions alone.)

The first order of business for CBS is going to be announcing the official season 24 premiere date, and we tend to think there will be some more news on that soon. Last year the season 23 date was announced around the second week of May, so there’s a good chance we know it by the next of next weekend. The network will need to get that date solidified so they can start to prepare the marketing!

In terms of what sort of season we expect, there probably won’t be big changes. We expect another cast of all-new players with maybe another twist thrown in there at some point. We’d be surprised if there are any returnees for the next couple of years, especially since there is that CBS Challenge show coming featuring a lot of players from across the network’s reality TV universe.

