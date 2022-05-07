Chicago PD season 9 episode 20 promo: Is ‘Memory’ toughest case yet?

If you love Chicago PD episodes that routinely put Intelligence into near-impossible situations, we have a feeling you’ll enjoy season 9 episode 20.

Titled “Memory,” it seems already like this will be a case that raises questions from the very start about not just the murder case itself, but how to solve it. What we’re looking at here is a potential serial killer, one who is attempting to recreate a memory before ultimately taking out a number of their victims. The problem for the team is that there isn’t a lot in the way of proof, even though they know that the guy is very-much guilty.

If this was one of the earliest seasons of the NBC show, we tend to think that Voight would try to use just about every trick in the book to make sure that this person gets put away anyway. Unfortunately, this is not one of the earlier seasons! We’re at a point now where things have changed and Voight is (understandably) monitored much more closely. They need to make this as by-the-book as possible.

This case would be trying no matter when it is but, considering what some of these officers have gone through as of late, it could end up pushing them to their limit. They better be prepared for that, just like we have to prepare for an ending that’s not altogether happy. This is not the sort of show, after all, where anything is guaranteed! It’s a part of what makes Dick Wolf shows compelling, and since we are near the end of the season there’s a chance that things are going to be even more dramatic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 20?

Is there any one thing in particular you want to check out before the story ends? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for other updates that you absolutely do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







