Chicago PD season 9 episode 20 spoilers: The trouble ahead in ‘Memory’

Chicago PD season 9 episode 20 is one that you are going to be waiting on for at least a little while. This is an episode titled “Memory” and based on the current indications we have, it’s not going to be coming out until Wednesday, May 11.

What makes this story stand out somewhat from the pack? For starters, it is about a cold case that will lead to some difficult discoveries. It’s also an episode that could be a lot about the mental turmoil that can come from this job. When you are someone like Burgess or Ruzek, you’ve gone through so much trauma that you have more or less layered one bad thing on top of the next. It puts you in a position where it can be difficult to process individual things anymore or see the forest through the threes.

Well, in this episode the two could find some clarity, but that also comes with questions as to how Makayla is faring in the aftermath of some of her own trauma. Take a look below for the official Chicago PD season 9 episode 20 synopsis:

05/11/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla’s mental healing. TV-14

Could this be an episode where Burzek takes another step forward? We’d love that, but we’ve also heard from Burgess that she’s prioritizing other things right now — namely, that Makayla is doing really well. She doesn’t want to do anything to complicate that. Adam may understand that, but it still doesn’t feel like an altogether easy thing to hear. We’ll just have to watch how this story plays out over time and hope for some (eventual) good news.

