Magnum PI season 5: Do season 4 finale ratings help, hurt odds?

Will there be a Magnum PI season 5 renewal over at CBS? We still wish we could give you a firm answer to this.

What we can do in this piece, though, is at least offer up more information about how season 4 wrapped up, plus the current numbers as a whole. Last night’s big episode “Close to Home” generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also close to 4.9 million viewers. It improved slightly versus the week prior, and overall this season posted 5.2 million viewers an average — a retention of over 93% versus season 3. When you consider that most shows these days lose at least 10-15% of their viewership one year to the next, that is a positive sign that more could be coming up.

However, there are also still causes for concern that we can’t completely ignore. Take, for example, the simple fact that the show hasn’t been renewed yet when so many others have! It is probably more on the bubble than the three FBI shows, which also have not been renewed of this writing. We remain cautiously optimistic for Magnum, though, thanks largely to its DVR numbers as well as its streaming performance and international viability.

From our vantage point, the biggest reason for the delay is likely tied to the complicated economics of a show like this, which CBS does not exclusively own. They share it with NBCUniversal, much like they do with the FBI shows. Even with that, Magnum has been renewed earlier this this in years past, but that doesn’t necessarily make the delay this year a harbinger of bad things to come. We just have to be prepared for everything in a year where Legends of Tomorrow was canceled despite being the best superhero show on network TV.

From where we stand, we don’t think the finale ratings help or hurt all that much when it comes to the show’s renewal chances; it is more about the season in its totality.

