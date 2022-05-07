Ozark season 4: Is there going be a spin-off down the road?

We know that Ozark season 4 has now officially come and gone, but is there something more coming to be excited about? To be specific, is there a chance at an eventual spin-off?

In general, we do think that cultivating these sort of projects is difficult. You want to find an angle, for example, that feels different than the show you’re already watching. After all, it really would just be Ozark season 5 otherwise. Meanwhile, there’s another component here in that you don’t want to take away the legacy of the show you already watched. Prequels are always possible, but a lot of them just feel inconsequential.

The biggest issue we have with an Ozark spin-off is (spoiler alert from the series finale) that Ruth was probably one of the best candidates, but Julia Garner’s character is now dead. We’re pretty sure that forces the writers and producers to think of something else.

For the time being, nothing is confirmed insofar as something more happening down the road. Yet, you can rest assured that there are some conversations happening all about it. Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Chris Mundy had to say:

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch … There’s nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there … There are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things. I’m sure people probably would’ve been happier if Ruth was out there.”

It doesn’t sound like anything is altogether imminent here; instead, it feels like this is probably a great conversation to revisit in a few months! We’ll definitely keep our eyes peeled, just in case we do hear about something down the road.

Do you want to see a spin-off following the end of Ozark?

