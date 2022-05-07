Better Call Saul season 6 video: Rhea Seehorn takes on fan questions

The latest episode of Better Call Saul season 6 is just a couple of days away! Leading up to that, why not hear more from none other than Rhea Seehorn?

The past week has been a pretty momentous one for the actress, who also made her TV directorial debut with this past episode “Hit and Run.” We’ve gotten to see so much more of what she can do both in front of and behind the camera and now, she’s taking on a few fan questions in a new video released by AMC.

While there aren’t any big spoilers for the rest of the season in here, there almost doesn’t need to be. Instead, Seehorn talks about some art pieces of hers that are scattered around Kim’s living room and bathroom. She also shares her real opinion of some of Saul’s suits and what she admires the most about her character. This is a fun, relaxing little video that gives you more of Rhea’s appreciation for her character.

Hopefully, all of this serves at least as a brief distraction from the fact that something terrible is probably going to happen to her character in the near future. There’s gotta be a reason that she’s not in the Breaking Bad timeline, and we have a hard time thinking that she would just flee Albuquerque when the going gets tough. As Mike pointed out already, she’s made of tougher stuff than Jimmy McGill. We tend to think that she’s going to try to see things through for at least a little while longer.

What do you most want to see from Rhea Seehorn moving forward on Better Call Saul season 6?

Take a second to relax with @RheaSeehorn. Paint some birds. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/LNQ9Abxo5U — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) May 7, 2022

