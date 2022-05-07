The Flash season 9: Could it offer closure to Legends of Tomorrow?

We’ve had a little bit of time to digest the news now that Legends of Tomorrow has been canceled at The CW. It’s our hope obviously that the series gets picked up elsewhere, but it’s hard to know what the actual chances are of that happening. There are a limited number of suitors that make financial sense, and the best-case scenario for the series could end up being the network reversing course and at least giving us a movie similar to what happened with Timeless.

With all of that said, there is another scenario here we’ve contemplated, as well: The possibility of the ninth and potentially final season of The Flash helping to give this show a farewell.

Would it be something huge? Probably not. Instead, we foresee it being a one-episode story or something in that vein. Yet, given Barry Allen’s connection to some of the Legends and his ability to travel through time himself, there are some natural connections here. Also, given the way that season 7 ended for Legends, we don’t think he’d love his friends ending up in that spot if he could do something about it.

While bringing back most of the Legends could put a strain on The Flash’s budget, we do think it’d at least be a kindness to a lot of longtime fans. Also, it could free them all up for a cameo or two later on in season 9 as well. While it’s clear that Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to move on past the Arrowverse at this point, we don’t want to see a lot of these shows feel unresolved. There was too much time and effort put into a lot of them to have them end that way! We’d obviously love something more for Batwoman as well, but at least the title character did not end season 3 trapped somewhere.

