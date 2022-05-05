Next week, The Flash season 8 episode 14 could look and feel a little bit different. We’re gearing up for Killer Frost’s funeral, and there’s no easy way to deal with the emotional aftermath of this. It’s not a meta that can be thwarted, and nor is it a disease that can easily go away.

Grief is difficult, and it will do different things to different people. Caitlin could inevitably struggle with losing Frost the most, given that the two of them were different sides of the same coin. Yet, we don’t want to predict anything based on just the promo below. The only thing that feels reasonably clear is that each character is going to have their own reaction to what happened, and we’ll see how everyone tackles this pain in their own individual way.

It does seem like Barry has an idea for what best to do to honor Frost, but he wonders if it is even possible. With that said, what isn’t possible for a guy like The Flash? This episode will be building towards something — hopefully, it’s a moment of healing, something that will allow all of the characters involved to move forward.

For now, it feels like “Funeral for a Friend” is a transition episode. It is one designed to allow characters to deal with what just happened, while at the same time setting the stage for the final Graphic Novel of the season. There isn’t all that much actually said about the endgame for season 8 yet, though we do wonder if it will have something to do with Rick Cosnett. There has been buzz for a little while that the show has more plans for him, and given that we know there’s a season 9 ahead, it’d be a great full-circle moment to utilize him in a big way now, as strange as it would be given what happened to Eddie in season 1.

