When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10 sneak peek: Is Rosemary sick?

This weekend When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10 is going to arrive on the Hallmark Channel, and we know there are big surprises in store. To be specific, there could be something life-changing coming in the direction of Rosemary and Lee!

With this being said, the latest sneak peek below courtesy of the network is not one that gives all that much away in terms of what’s coming up next. All it shows is that Rosemary is feeling ill, and Elizabeth, always being the best friend that she can, checks in on her before heading off to be with Lucas. Lee eventually shows up, and that is her cue to say goodbye for the time being.

Of course, this is where we should come in and say that we don’t think that Rosemary is sick in the slightest. Instead, she’s pregnant! The promo for this episode already teased the possibility of this, and that is largely in line with what we know about this show. More often than not, they’re going to do everything that they can to offer up content that is warm and uplifting. We think that is going to be the case here.

Could there still be challenges with Rosemary’s potential pregnancy down the road? Absolutely. As positive as When Calls the Heart may be, they also realize that life is full of ups and downs. They want some of their storytelling to be reflective of that. We know that there are three more episodes to go this season, and it’s our hope that within these stories, we see some pretty significant and life-changing moments for a number of different people in Hope Valley.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10, especially for Rosemary and Lee?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead that you don't want to miss.

