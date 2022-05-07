Blue Bloods season 13: Will we see Erin’s campaign for DA?

As we get ourselves prepared for Blue Bloods season 13, we have some great stuff to discuss courtesy of the season 12 finale. In particular, we can talk about what the future will hold for one Erin Reagan.

We now know that it’s official: Bridget Moynahan’s character is going to be running for District Attorney! She debated this decision for a long time but in the end, she made the choice to kick off the campaign.

While the CBS show does not often give us a lot of long-form stories, we tend to think that they will pick up on this one early on in the new season. Typically the producers tell stories in real time, and that means that there would be at least a few episodes before we get around to the actual elections if we’ve got our dates right. Do we think there will be a time jump between seasons? Probably, and when the series comes back they can give us some stories where she’s set up a part of her campaign.

We really want to see her out on the trail! It just feels like there’s a lot to explore here that the show never really has, including what a campaign would look like for one of the Reagans. These are not people who love to immerse themselves in politics and yet, there is an election for this. She’s going to have to answer questions about her father, and also explain a clear plan for the future.

Will she win in the end? We tend to think so, mostly because this show tends to be optimistic and her being in charge creates some new stories. With that being said, we have a feeling that it won’t be easy. Very few things in the world of dramatic television are.

