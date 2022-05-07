Is Tim Kang leaving Magnum PI? Is Detective Katsumoto getting fired?

Is Tim Kang leaving Magnum PI following the events of the season 4 finale? Should we be concerned over the future of Detective Gordon Katsumoto?

Well, the closing minutes of the episode tonight are ones that absolutely make us worried, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, Gordon’s involvement in making sure that his ex was okay, to the point where he crossed lines and broke a number of different rules. It was such that in the aftermath of it, he knew that he’d probably be suspended, if not fired down the road.

He finished off his story in the finale by packing a box of stuff and leaving the office, knowing that he may never have a badge again.

Is this it for the character? It’s something we should worry about for now. Yet, we also have yet to hear anything suggesting that Kang is departing the show for good. So long as that is the case, we tend to think that Katsumoto will find a way to still be involved. Even if he’s not an official part of the Honolulu PD anymore, could he end up working with Magnum and Higgins? There’d be something really fun about that, mostly because he’d have to team up with the very person he’s had such a love-hate relationship with over the years.

Of course, it’s also possible that Magnum helps Gordon to get his job back down the road — either way, it feels like there are still stories for this character down the road if Tim is still around.

The top priority right now, of course, is simply learning if the show is going to be back or not. There isn’t an official season 5 renewal as of yet, but we hope to learn something more at some point over the next couple of weeks.

What did you think about the Magnum PI season 4 finale?

Do you think it’s possible that Detective Katsumoto — and Tim Kang — is gone from the show for good? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

