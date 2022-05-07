Who is Kurt Perez? The Blacklist season 9 airs title card tribute

Who is Kurt Perez? Tonight’s new episode of The Blacklist season 9 concluded with an emotional title card, and this is to someone beloved in this world.

Perez, for those unaware, was an important part of the show’s world as a member of the crew, and an unsung hero for a lot of what you see on-screen. We know that he was very much beloved to some others who work on the NBC series. Earlier in the day, we shared a video from a couple of members of the hair and makeup department celebrating the end of season 9 filming, and even in that message there was a dedication to Perez. He tragically passed away earlier this year at far too young an age. Crews for a show like this are a tight-knit unit and understandably so — you are working extremely long hours a good eight or nine months out of the year. Often, these people end up becoming your family and your home away from home. You share memories with them while working on your craft and contributing to a greater cause.

Title cards are one of the best ways that any show can pay tribute to someone who works as a part of it behind the scenes. These are things that live on in the years to come, and every person who watches down the road as an opportunity to learn about this person and reflect. That is especially important to crew members and others who we do not have a chance to see on-screen; otherwise, we may not learn about them at all.

We hope that this title card does give Kurt Perez’s family and loved ones another reminder of how important he was to The Blacklist family, and that he will be remembered by them for however long production lasts. This is a show that has done a good job over the years of paying tribute to those who have worked on it in some capacity, and we tend to imagine this trend will continue.

Our thoughts go out to Perez’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

