All American season 4 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: What lies ahead?

The All American season 4 finale is set to arrive on May 23 — do you want to get some more news all about what’s ahead in it?

For those unaware, the title for this episode is “Champagne Glasses” and when you think about that alone, you’d think that this would be a fun, celebratory hour of TV. Yet, is that really the case? We wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few more big twists and turns coming. Remember that there is a season 5 already ordered at The CW and because of that, we’re pretty darn confident that we’re going to see a cliffhanger.

Below, you can check out the All American season 4 finale synopsis and more insight as to what lies ahead:

TRANSITIONS – After an intense ending to the Halloween party, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries his best to compartmentalize everything and focus on the big Homecoming game. Much to Laura’s (Monet Mazur) dismay, Billy (Taye Diggs) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) set out on a mission to do what they think is right, which leads them to learn more than they anticipated. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes it known in what he wants but is met with resistance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets an unexpected bombshell at work. Coop (Bre-Z) is at an emotional crossroads and Asher (Cody Christian) learns the power of adjustments. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) gets a life changing offer she may not be able to refuse. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#420). Original airdate 5/23/2022.

We know that All American has done a great job already moving the show forward past high school, but what’s the evolution going to look like down the road? What could the rest of Spencer’s college career look like? Time will tell…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American and the big season 4 finale?

Share your thoughts and predictions in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







