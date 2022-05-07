Today on Jeopardy!, we witnessed the end of the road for another incredibly impressive champion in Mattea Roach. She was defeated by Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager, after answering Final Jeopardy incorrectly.

Despite this loss, Roach’s run is all sorts of impressive and would probably be getting more buzz were it not for some other extremely successful champions as of late. With 23 wins to her name and over $560,000 in winnings, she now ranks #5 all time in consecutive games won and regular-season winnings. The only people higher than her are Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio (who both competed in the past year) and also Ken Jennings (who now hosts the show on a rotating schedule) and James Holzhauer.

In a statement (per TVLine), here is what Roach had to say about her run:

“It feels still kind of like a dream … I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

We should see Roach back for the Tournament of Champions later this year, and what a tournament that will be.

So why have there been so many big winners lately?

We think some of it may have to do with the rotating hosts, which means it’s been hard for new contestants to establish any sort of a rhythm. In general, it can be tough for newcomers to get used to the buzzers and the stress of being there, which is often why contestants have a built-in advantage. Go ahead and add to this the fact that players like Mattea Roach are so dominant. She clearly prepared for the game well!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jeopardy right now

What did you think about Mattea Roach and her run on the show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Jeopardy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







