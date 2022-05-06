House of the Dragon: See the latest Matt Smith, HBO tease

There’s little denying in our mind that House of the Dragon is one of the most-anticipated shows of the year. It almost has to be.

Are we well-aware of how polarizing the Game of Thrones series finale was? Sure, but this show is coming out at a time in August where people could be starving for some more exciting content — and this could be precisely what the doctor orders.

The image above was first shared by HBO Max (see below), and of course it features one of the series’ biggest names in Matt Smith, who is playing Prince Daemon Targaryen. Just look at the character description on this guy if you want to be intrigued: “The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

There’s going to be political intrigue aplenty within this new show. There will also be violence. What we really hope is that this show can unearth a few big surprises that we didn’t find out about over on Game of Thrones proper. After all, we think that this is one of the reasons why Better Call Saul has succeeded — they’ve found a way to both give us something new, while also add an element of mystery that raises questions at the same time. (We’re speaking in particular here about the fate of Kim Wexler.)

The best is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/4sXa846ZFc — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 6, 2022

