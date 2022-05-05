House of the Dragon trailer highlights Matt Smith, Targeryan empire

This morning HBO unveiled the latest trailer for House of the Dragon, and all of a sudden, our fire for the world of George R.R. Martin is starting to come back.

There’s still no denying that the end of Game of Thrones was polarizing. However, there’s also no denying that this trailer is action-packed, dramatic, and all sorts of intense. This series is poised to look at the reign of House Targeryan on the Iron Throne; it is set 200 years prior to the start of Game of Thrones, a time there was all sorts of turmoil all across the Realm. There’s no denying that there is an impressive cast at the center of this including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. The question becomes whether or not the story will live up expectations.

House of the Dragon does not actually premiere until August 21. Judging from the fact we’re already seeing a trailer now, that should tell you a lot about how the network is marketing this show. They are going for an all-out blitz and publicity and honestly, we 100% understand that. They need this show to be a big hit and are probably doing whatever they can in order to make that happen. There’s no way it becomes the uber-hit the original Game of Thrones was, but that’s hardly a slam on this show. There’s still a lot that can be brought to the table from it and we’re excited to see everything the network has planned.

