9-1-1 season 5 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: A surprise wedding?

9-1-1 season 5 episode 18 on May 16 is going to serve as the epic finale, and we’ve got a good sense now that there’s a lot to be excited for. Take, for example, multiple characters making huge decisions, a dangerous rescue, and then a surprise wedding to top all of it off!

Who is getting married? We wish we could clue you in, but wouldn’t that eliminate the purpose of the whole surprise? There’s clearly a lot of fun stuff that the writers are probably thinking about for a potential season 6 just based on that alone. (Strangely, the show has yet to be renewed, but we’re sure that this is something that is going to happen at some point over the next couple of weeks.)

Go ahead and check out the 9-1-1 season 5 finale synopsis right now: After all, we tend to think that it does a good job of setting the table for what we could see from here:

Another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding in the all-new “Starting Over” Season Five finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-518) (TV-14 L, V)

Just from reading that alone, it feels like there’s a pretty good chance that we’re going to get at least some sort of big cliffhanger coming here. This is a show known for those, and we’re already full of worry over it. It’s hard not to be!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you think is going to happen on the 9-1-1 season 5 finale?

Do you think there’s also going to be a big cliffhanger at the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







