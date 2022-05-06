Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Dexter alum to have larger role

There’s some more news coming out now regarding Power Book II: Ghost season 3, and we imagine that it will appeal to a lot of Dexter fans, as well.

As first reported by Variety, Luna Lauren Vélez is going to be recurring moving forward as Evelyn Castillo, the wife of the late Frank Tejada, played on the show by David Zayas. She was in one episode of season 2, but is set to have a much larger role in season 3 — as of right now, it looks like she’ll be turning up in five installments.

This promotion for the Evelyn character suggests that her brother-in-law Lorenzo Tejada is going to have a larger role than ever in season 3. That makes some sense, given that he accidentally killed Zeke near the end of season 2. We tend to think that eventually the truth is going to come out about this, and it’s going to cause a ripple effect throughout the entirety of the family — and especially with Monet.

Here’s where the fun Dexter connection really comes in — Vélez played Maria LaGuerta across multiple seasons of the Showtime drama. Meanwhile, Zayas played the character of Angel. While they aren’t exactly spending time together on Power Book II, it’s still a fun little Easter egg for fans of the Michael C. Hall series.

Remember that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 has been in production for a good while now. There is no specific premiere date as of yet, but it’s our hope that it comes back at some point near the end of the year.

