Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date: Current projections

We know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming to Starz at some point this summer — that’s already been confirmed. Yet, the challenge is figuring out when in the summer that’s going to be. How long is the network going to keep us waiting?

There’s going to be demand for this show no matter when it airs, and we should start here by saying that personally, this is our favorite show of the bunch. While the rest of the franchise absolutely does some stuff right, this one has just figured a lot out when it comes to developing fascinating characters and cultivating some big, dramatic twists. Even though it’s a prequel, there’s still some room to surprise us.

New Power Book III: Raising Kanan video! Check out our thoughts now on the finale below!

We think that some confusion that’s formed around a possible premiere date here is due to some of 50 Cent’s own comments in the past suggesting that there’s a six-month wait between some of his shows. Yet, consider this: What if he’s talking about six months between one premiere and the next, as opposed to the Force finale and the start of his next show. Given that Power Book IV kicked off in February, it’d make sense then for Raising Kanan to return in August. Six months. That also satisfies the “summer” date Starz has been bandying about.

Also, this would be reasonably close to when season 1 kicked off in July — we’d of course love to see Raising Kanan return sooner rather than later, but we’re trying to not get overly excited here. We just don’t think we’re going to be stuck waiting until October (a full six months after the Force finale) to see it.

