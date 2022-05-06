Tehran season 2 episode 3 air date: What’s next on Apple TV+?

After the two-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to look more towards Tehran season 2 episode 3? Are you curious to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead?

The first thing that we do want to go ahead and share is that the release strategy for the Israeli spy thriller is not altogether different from some of the streaming service’s other shows over the years. Apple often likes to kick off their shows by posting two or three episodes at once, and then shifting more towards a weekly schedule the rest of the way. This gives the audience a good chunk of something to binge, while also turning the rest of the season into a weekly event. It keeps the show in the public consciousness a little bit longer, which by and large we consider to be a good thing. One of the mistakes we think Netflix is making at this point is that a good 80% of their shows are forgotten about after just a few days, mostly because people watch them almost all at once and then move on.

With all of this in mind, Tehran season 2 episode 3 (titled “PTSD”) is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 13. Do you want to get a better sense here of what is coming story-wise? Then check out the full synopsis below:

Determined to neutralize Faraz, Marjan makes a risky move. Tamar finds a way to get closer to Mohammadi. Milad begins behaving irresponsibly.

If you watched the first season (and odds are, you did if you are reading this), you have a good sense as to what’s going to be coming the rest of the way here. Prepare yourself for a story that is pretty dark, but also one that keeps you guessing from start to finish.

