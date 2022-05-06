The Wilds season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at Amazon?

Following today’s big season 2 debut on Amazon, can you expect The Wilds season 3 to happen? If so, when could it actually premiere?

The first thing we should of course note here is that for now, nothing is altogether certain when it comes to the survival series’ future — yet, we’re pretty darn confident that there’s going to be demand for more. The long wait from season 1 to season 2 did end up spiking demand for more, and we imagine that the upcoming episodes are going to perform rather well.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that everything about season 2 is being viewed as perfection. The critical reception to the new male characters on the show has been somewhat mixed, though viewers could feel somewhat differently at the end of the day.

Amazon will probably make their decision on the future over the next couple of months, and they will also base it on a number of different factors. The number of viewers for season 2 is obviously a big one, but it’s also how quickly a lot of people end up checking the show out. That matters a great deal, since Amazon wants to know that there’s a real addictive quality to the storytelling. It gives them a better sense that if they order more episodes, people will be waiting in the wings to check it out as soon as humanly possible.

Provided that we do get news on a season 3 at some point over the next couple of months, it’s our feeling that The Wilds season 3 could premiere at some point in 2023. Of course, it all comes down to having the right story first, and we know that the streaming service is not one that will rush anything along.

