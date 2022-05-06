Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see season 12 episode 20 in the immediate future? There’s so much to dive into with “Silver Linings,” and we want to see it play out sooner rather than later.

Luckily, we’re not going to be forced to wait long at all! There is a new episode coming tonight, with the bittersweet news being that this is the season 12 finale. While we know already that there’s another season coming down the road, it’s hard to be excited about being forced to wait a long time for the season 13 premiere. After all, that episode won’t be airing until September at the earliest.

So what is coming up tonight? There is a lot to be stoked about in between the return of Joe Hill and then getting to see Anthony at the famed Reagan family dinner table. For more, take a look at the season 12 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Silver Linings” – Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner, on the 12th season finale of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will there be a cliffhanger? We’d never say never to this sort of thing, but you have to remember that this is not the sort of show where there often are cliffhangers. Instead, the producers like to give some measure of closure; they know that you’ll be probably watching the next season regardless.

