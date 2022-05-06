Blue Bloods season 12 finale photo: How Joe Hill plays a big part!

Tonight on CBS you are going to see the Blue Bloods season 12 finale, and it goes without saying we’re excited. How in the world can we not be? There’s so much exciting stuff that the show could bring to the table tonight, whether it be big stories, Anthony at family dinner, and the return of Will Hochman as Joe Hill.

One of the things that we love about getting Joe in this world is that in some ways, he’s the great unifier. What we mean by that is that he’s got this really unique knack for bringing a lot of stories together without even necessarily trying to. Multiple Reagans typically end up working with him, and that’s what you are going to see tonight during “Silver Linings.” Per the official synopsis for this episode, “Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill, when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented teenage girl who has been trafficked converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection.”

Just by virtue of reading that, it seems like Joe will be working with Danny, Jamie, and Baez all within the span of a single hour — rest assured, this is a reason for us to be excited and then some! Let’s hope that the story continues to move in some fascinating directions.

Of course, the photo above is further proof that Joe will be back at the family dinner table again, not that this should stun a lot of people out there. We’ve seen him there a few times, and we do think with this being the finale, it benefits the show to give us something a little bit different there. Since Anthony is also at the table, don’t be surprised if the writers save this scene for the very end of the episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 12 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — it is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







