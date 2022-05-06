Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 sneak peek: The new office

On Monday night’s Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5, you will see the continued evolution of Saul Goodman. He’s already adopted the name, and he’s found himself a new clientele. Now, he’s moving on to the next order of business: Making sure that he’s got the right office.

In the sneak peek below (via Decider), you can see Jimmy introduce a newly re-hired Francesca to the spot he purchased at the end of episode 4 — which, for the record, is very much a dump. There’s still a toilet randomly in the middle of the room, and there’s a tiny desk and table for her to work at.

If you are Francesca, you gotta see the red flags in every direction here, right? Well, the problem still could remain money. She is someone who can benefit a lot from this financially, and she’s also darn good at her job. She does still raise a lot of questions, though, including what happened to the elder law practice. The fact that his office looks like this and there is still a lineup of people outside the door shows that there’s money to be made here, though.

Through this episode, we expect to see the office turned into something else as Saul finds success and finds it fast. He won’t make a lot of friends at the courthouse, but that may not matter to him anymore. His concern is finding more success and keeping things going — but we know how things will eventually come crashing down.

