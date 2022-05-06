The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 spoilers: Will Reddington find the truth?

Next week on The Blacklist season 9 episode 20, we could see Raymond Reddington finally inch closer to the truth. For most of the season he’s been desperate to figure out what happened the night of Elizabeth Keen’s death. From the start, something was odd about it. Who was responsible for luring Vandyke to that place? How did Liz have a medical device/tracker on her? There are so many things that make very little sense.

Luckily, “Caelum Bank” could be the story that starts to blow things wide open; if nothing else, it could pave the way for an enormous finale.

For a few more specifics on what lies ahead here, go ahead and view the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : In an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red turns to the Task Force to help ground a flying fortress bank. TV-14

So what are we going to learn at the end of this episode? There’s a good chance that a couple of things will start to become a tad clearer. We may know the name of the “true enemy” and beyond just that, we could also see how Reddington moves forward in his attempts to stop them. We know that the two final two episodes of the season are written as a two-parter, and the title Blacklister for these episodes is someone we’ve already seen on the list in the past.

Isn’t it nice to know that there’s already a season 10 ordered at NBC? That gives us reassurance that no matter where things go from here, we’ll have a chance to see more on the other side

