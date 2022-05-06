The Blacklist season 9 filming wraps; see fun look behind the scenes

Filming is officially done on The Blacklist season 9, and what better time than the present for the cast and crew to celebrate?

The video below comes courtesy of Dena Olivieri and Hailei Call, who of the unsung heroes in the makeup and hair department who make these characters look so sharp day in and day out. In this, you can see them having a little bit of fun around the set while they celebrate the end of production. There’s some great cameos in here, as well, from much of the cast including Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Amir Arison, and many more.

Tonight you are going to see season 9 episode 19 arrive on the air and following this, know that there are a few more stories coming! There’s a lot that the show does still need to address, whether it be the search for the person responsible for Liz’s death or if Harold Cooper can get his job back leading the Task Force. We will be the first to admit that season 9 suffered here and there in the early going but since that time, it’s done a great job of finding its momentum and delivering something that is thoroughly entertaining from start to finish. It’s our hope that we continue to see more of the same the rest of the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dena Olivieri (@makeupby_dena)

