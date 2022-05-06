Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16: Did Meredith stay in Seattle?

For a good chunk of the past few weeks on Grey’s Anatomy season 18, there’s been a huge question circling Meredith Grey. What in the world was she going to do insofar as her future goes? Would she stay in Seattle or head off to Minnesota?

This decision was a tough one for the character, not that this comes as any major surprise. Just think of all of the forces pulling her in a ton of different directions! There were reasons to think that she would stay in the Emerald City, but also reasons for her to start over.

Ultimately, she was set that she was ready to leave close to the end of the episode, even with the residency program falling apart at the Grey Sloan. She hated the idea that so many people would resent her for leaving even though she gave more or less her everything to the place over the years. She was put in a pretty impossible position in that people wanted something more from her, no matter how much she had already given to them.

After a long (And contentious) talk with Nick, it does feel like Meredith has come to a decision in regards to her future. At some point down the road, she is planning to leave Seattle. However, she’ll help to get the program back on track first. This is one of the first times we’ve felt like there is a potential endgame set for this show down the road. Whenever Grey’s ends, it could be when she decides she’s done everything she can at this hospital and she’s ready to move on. Maybe Nick will be with her, and maybe the two will not end up in Minnesota at all.

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16?

Do you think the show set up the endgame for down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

